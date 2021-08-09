NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $316.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.30. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

