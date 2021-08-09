Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 7.6% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after buying an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after buying an additional 144,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.