Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s Largest Position

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,526 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.5% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

