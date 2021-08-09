Sarasin & Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of SVB Financial Group worth $92,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,777,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $589.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares worth $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

