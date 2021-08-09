Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post $2.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.35. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.