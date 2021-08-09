Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.100-$10.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.600-$2.700 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $335.23.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE LIN opened at $305.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.50. Linde has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $310.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.