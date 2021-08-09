Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce $253.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.10 million and the highest is $282.79 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $213.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year sales of $950.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $855.80 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

PRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $13,589,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1,020.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after buying an additional 609,083 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2,717.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 536,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 360,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

