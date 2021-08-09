RealTract Trading 44.9% Higher This Week (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. RealTract has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $3,341.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 44.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RealTract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00824118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00104085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00040221 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RET is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.