Rarible Hits Market Capitalization of $65.60 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Rarible has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $14.26 or 0.00031168 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $65.60 million and $4.93 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,601,460 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

