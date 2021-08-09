Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $126.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.79.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

