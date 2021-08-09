Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of CM stock opened at $117.37 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.