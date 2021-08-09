Salem Capital Management Inc. Buys 129,850 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,850 shares during the period. Nokia makes up 1.4% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

