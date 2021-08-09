Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $4.59 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Square were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $273.83 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.97.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

