Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $173.14 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

