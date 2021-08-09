8,236 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $215.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COUP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.