Phala.Network (PHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00824656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00104274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

PHA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

