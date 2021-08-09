Phala.Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.69

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00824656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00104274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040117 BTC.

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

