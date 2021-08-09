MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). MongoDB reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,376 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,479. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MongoDB by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $373.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.77. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

