Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $7.06

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.06.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OCSL opened at $7.16 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
