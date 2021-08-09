Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target at $7.06

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $545,435.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 2,129,926 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5,797.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,923,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,706 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,869 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCSL opened at $7.16 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 217.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

