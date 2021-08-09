Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Invests $374,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 329,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,072,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.06.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $174.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.60. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

