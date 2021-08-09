Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. JFrog reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

FROG opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

