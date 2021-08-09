PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $101.75 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

