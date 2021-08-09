PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

IBM opened at $142.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

