TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.21 billion.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.