QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Endava by 2,444.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $129.22 on Monday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $131.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

