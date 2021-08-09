196,066 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 196,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

