QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $42.90 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $63.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.