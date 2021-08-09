Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 3.4% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after buying an additional 689,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,828,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.