Prairiewood Capital LLC Invests $407,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

COLL stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $731.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

