PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $181.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

