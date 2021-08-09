QP Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. QP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFV stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39.

