Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 12,050 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education makes up 1.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $835,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth $11,850,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $165,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.62 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

