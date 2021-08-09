iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $104.60 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

