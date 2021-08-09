Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $382.56 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $382,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $260.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $129.00 and a 1 year high of $263.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

