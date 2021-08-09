Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,850 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 191,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $120.00 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $12,778,934. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

