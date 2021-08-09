CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,805 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.47% of CareDx worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $3,266,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareDx stock opened at $81.54 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,152.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

