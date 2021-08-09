VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

VEREIT stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

