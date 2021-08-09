Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $311,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $117,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $187,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUV opened at $11.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

