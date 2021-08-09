Credit Suisse Group Boosts Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target to $46.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.64% from the company’s current price.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 15,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

