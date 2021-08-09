Royal Bank of Canada Raises City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $16.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CIO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $575.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 16.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after buying an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 143,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 74,923 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

