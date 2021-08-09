Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 12.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

