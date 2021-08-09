The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $190.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

