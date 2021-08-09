Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,013,000 after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,325,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,143 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 695,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $31.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

