Asio Capital LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $329.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $350.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

