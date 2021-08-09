Breiter Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 133 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,083 shares of company stock valued at $217,728,794. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,740.72 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,584.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

