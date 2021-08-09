Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 690 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,219,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,928,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors stock opened at $365.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.