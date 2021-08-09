AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Announces Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.64.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
