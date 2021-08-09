AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Announces Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.64.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

