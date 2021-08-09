Grimm Market Cap Hits $81,056.28 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Grimm has traded up 70% against the dollar. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $81,056.28 and approximately $97.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grimm alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006132 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grimm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.