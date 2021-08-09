Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.45

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 3801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,879 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

