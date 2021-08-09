Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.71.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

